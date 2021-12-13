Xavier moves into Top 25 after win over Bearcats

The Xavier University men's basketball team is back in the Top 25 after beating Cincinnati on Saturday.

The Musketeers were ranked No. 22 in this week's poll, which was released on Monday. They returned to the top 25 along with Colorado State and Texas Tech.

Xavier defeated the Bearcats 83-63 at the Cintas Center in the annual Crosstown Shootout. Jack Nunge led the Musketeers with 31 points and 15 rebounds.

Undefeated Baylor was the new No. 1 in the poll, moving up from No. 2 after Purdue was upset by Rutgers 70-68 on Dec. 9. Duke was ranked No. 2, followed by Purdue, UCLA and Gonzaga.

The rest of the Top 25 can be viewed on the Associated Press website.

WCPO: Xavier statue 'egged' ahead of Crosstown Shootout

Nov. 2021: Xavier leads wire-to-wire to beat No. 19 Ohio State

