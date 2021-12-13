Watch
Xavier moves into Top 25 after win over Bearcats

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Xavier guard Nate Johnson, second from left, and guard Paul Scruggs, center, huddle with teammates in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Xavier in the Top 25
Posted at 1:20 PM, Dec 13, 2021
The Xavier University men's basketball team is back in the Top 25 after beating Cincinnati on Saturday.

The Musketeers were ranked No. 22 in this week's poll, which was released on Monday. They returned to the top 25 along with Colorado State and Texas Tech.

Xavier defeated the Bearcats 83-63 at the Cintas Center in the annual Crosstown Shootout. Jack Nunge led the Musketeers with 31 points and 15 rebounds.

Undefeated Baylor was the new No. 1 in the poll, moving up from No. 2 after Purdue was upset by Rutgers 70-68 on Dec. 9. Duke was ranked No. 2, followed by Purdue, UCLA and Gonzaga.

The rest of the Top 25 can be viewed on the Associated Press website.

