Xavier head coach Sean Miller won't face any sanctions from Arizona investigation

CINCINNATI — It's a day Xavier fans have been waiting for with bated breath - Sean Miller, the team's returning head coach, will not face any sanctions as a result of the investigation at his former job as the head coach of Arizona University.

The decision by the Independent Accountability Resolution Process was announced on Wednesday. It cannot be appealed, according to ESPN.

The IARP was called in after Miller was handed a Level 1 coach-control charge by the NCAA for being wrapped up in a scandal that involved his former assistant coach at both Xavier and Arizona, Emanuel "Book" Richardson. Richardson pleaded guilty to charges he accepted tens of thousands of dollars to steer players to what the FBI called "corrupt financial advisers." He served three months in prison. Richardson was caught on video agreeing to send prospects to aspiring agent Christian Dawkins.

The subsequent investigation that directly involved Miller happened when Dawkins said on an FBI wiretap that Miller was allegedly behind a series of five-figure payments to his recruit Deandre Ayton, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA draft. That controversy led to Miller's downfall in Arizona before he was ultimately fired. Miller has consistently denied paying players and has also said he was unaware what Richardson was doing.

"This has been a long journey and I am glad everything is finally finished," Miller said in a statement. "I am excited to move forward. I'd like to thank my wife Amy and my entire family, President Hanycz and Greg Christopher for their support through the completion of this process."

After Miller was fired from Arizona, he took a year off, rejoining Xavier when the team fired four-year coach Travis Steele. Xavier made the choice knowing that this investigation was set to come to a head this year.

It was a lighter decision than others faced, such as Kansas head coach Bill Self. Self was wrapped up in an investigation around the same time frame as Miller's alleged infractions. Kansas self-imposed a four-game ban on Self as a result of having “'embraced, welcomed and encouraged' representatives of Adidas, KU’s long-time apparel partner, recruiting players on the program’s behalf, an effort that allegedly involved improper benefits," according to Sports Illustrated.

Miller's second tenure with the Musketeers has been strong so far, starting the season 8-3, with the team's only losses coming against Top 25 schools.