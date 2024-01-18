Xavier guard Quincy Olivari and teammates hand out free Chick-fil-A after team's 10 3-pointers

CINCINNATI — When Xavier guard Quincy Olivari shot the Muskies' 10th made three of the game Tuesday night, he wasn't exactly sure why the crowd went wild.

"They were saying, like, 'One more three!'" Olivari said. "I didn't hear that. I shot it and I made it, and then I just saw everybody go crazy."

Olivari said he thought the cheers were fans celebrating the win, but after the game, "I heard we got free nuggets."

Every time Xavier makes 10 3-pointers, local Chick-fil-A locations offer a free eight-count nugget for customers who have the app. When Olivari learned he made that necessary 10th shot, he announced on social media he wanted to do more than just give people free food: he wanted to help hand out the nuggets.

"Im tryna help CFA pass out them nuggets for like a hour. Who can help me out or point me in the right direction?" Olivari posted on social media Tuesday night.

By Wednesday afternoon, Olivari had set up a plan for him and teammates Trey Green, Abou Ousmane, Dayvion McKnight and Gytis Nemeikša to pass out nuggets at the Oakley Station location. Still, he said he only expected "like, you know, 15 people."

"This is actually crazy," he said when he arrived (to cheers from XU fans). "I couldn't even park, so I'm parked across the street. Hopefully, they don't tow my car."

Olivari and his teammates worked behind the counter, signed memorabilia and took pictures with fans.

"I've never had a community embrace me like this," he said. "I just want to make sure that everybody here knows that they matter to me and they're not just someone who likes my tweet, like my picture or comes to a game. Like, they matter to me."

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard transferred to Xavier for his final year of collegiate basketball after spending four years at Rice University. He said he never imagined how much this community would rally around him.

"I could almost cry, how this makes me feel," said Olivari.