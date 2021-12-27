Xavier game against Georgetown canceled due to COVID-19 issues with Hoyas program

CINCINNATI — The Xavier University men's basketball game against Georgetown in D.C. on January 4 will have to be postponed, or possibly canceled altogether, because of COVID-19 issues on the Hoyas squad.

The Big East conference recently changed its COVID cancellation policies to attempt to reschedule games that cannot be played on the originally scheduled date due to illness. The change was made due to the recent surge of COVID cases. Prior to last week, the policy was to award a victory to the team that was able to play, and a loss to the team without enough players to participate.

This is the second game the Big East has announced will be postponed for Georgetown as a result of positive cases on the team. St. John's is also dealing with a COVID-related postponement.

Xavier (23) will next play at home against UConn on Tuesday night. The team will now get an extended break with the cancellation of its Georgetown game, picking play back up on Friday, January 7 at Butler.

Three upcoming games have been canceled due to COVID issues in the Georgetown and St. John’s programs.



Marquette at St. John’s – Dec. 29

St. John’s at Georgetown – Jan. 1

Xavier at Georgetown – Jan. 4



Per the BIG EAST policy, the Conference office will attempt to reschedule. — BIG EAST MBB (@BIGEASTMBB) December 27, 2021

