Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsXavier University Sports

Actions

Xavier basketball to retire former guard Trevon Bluiett's jersey

Bluiett is the fifth men's basketball jersey retirement in Xavier history
Why did Xavier star Trevon Bluiett return for his senior season?
Duane Burleson
<p>ANN ARBOR, MI - Trevon Bluiett #5 of the Xavier Musketeers celebrates a 86-70 win over Michigan at Crisler Arena on Nov. 20, 2015. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)</p>
Why did Xavier star Trevon Bluiett return for his senior season?
Posted at 9:33 PM, Jul 17, 2024

CINCINNATI — Xavier University Athletics will retire the jersey for one of the most decorated men's basketball players in the university's history.

The university announced Wednesday it is retiring Trevon Bluiett's No. 5 jersey. The guard's jersey is only the fifth men's basketball jersey XU has ever retired.

Bluiett, a consensus Second Team All-America selection his senior year, played with the Musketeers for four seasons, graduating in 2018.

The Muskies made the NCAA Tournament in each of Bluiett's seasons, including the Elite Eight in 2017.

In terms of records, Bluiett finished second on Xavier's all-time scoring list with 2,261 career points, following all-time scoring leader Byron Larkin, who has 2,696 points.

Bluiett also placed 12th on Xavier's all-time rebounding list with 762 career rebounds.

He's also one of only 13 players in league history to earn Big East First Team honors three times (2016, 2017, 2018).

After graduation, Bluiett went undrafted in the 2018 NBA draft and signed a Summer League deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. After the Pelicans, Bluiett has also played with minor league and international teams, including the Salt Lake City Stars, the Hamburg Towers and Victoria Libertas Pesaro, to name a few.

Bluiett's jersey joins the likes of other retired jerseys from XU alumni Byron Larkin, Tyrone Hill, Brian Grant and David West. Xavier has also retired two women's basketball players' jerseys: Jo Ann Osterkamp and Tara Boothe.

"Just as hanging a championship banner is a symbol of excellence, honoring former players with retired jersey numbers is one of the highest honors a program can bestow," said Greg Christopher, vice president and director of athletics. "Each of these former Musketeer greats contributed to building the foundation of Xavier's basketball programs."

Xavier said Bluiett's jersey retirement announcement is one of several the university will make this summer, as part of a multi-year process to develop a standardized approach to jersey retirements.

"Rather than make emotional decisions, I wanted to be sure we had a process in place that was thoughtful, could stand the test of time, and captured those former players who were truly the best of the best to ever wear a Xavier uniform," Christopher said.

To be considered for a potential jersey number retirement, former players must be a Xavier graduate, a member of the Hall of Fame as well as a major part of team success standards for the Xavier Athletics Hall of Fame Committee.

"This summer's announcements are about recognizing former Musketeer greats," said Tom Eiser, associate athletics director for communications and chair of the Xavier Athletics Hall of Fame Committee.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
Cincinnati Cyclones celebrate new affiliation with Toronto Maple Leafs
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 14, 10pm
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 14, 10pm
Cincinnati's sled hockey team provides a path forward for vet who lost his leg
WNBA player will star on cover of popular NBA 2K game for first time ever
WNBA player will star on cover of popular NBA 2K game for first time ever
UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley re-signs with Huskies after turning down Lakers job
UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley re-signs with Huskies after turning down Lakers job
DraftKings fined $100,000 by New Jersey gambling regulators over inaccurate data
DraftKings fined $100,000 by New Jersey gambling regulators over inaccurate data
'Filled to the brim': Family frustrated over seating at Savannah Bananas game
'Filled to the brim': Family frustrated over seating at Savannah Bananas game
Hot dog champ Miki Sudo feeling 'extra round' 1 day after setting record
Hot dog champ Miki Sudo feeling 'extra round' 1 day after setting record
Miki Sudo sets new record in Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest victory
Miki Sudo sets new record in Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest victory
Winton Woods top football player makes verbal college commitment
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!