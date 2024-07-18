Xavier basketball to retire former guard Trevon Bluiett's jersey

CINCINNATI — Xavier University Athletics will retire the jersey for one of the most decorated men's basketball players in the university's history.

The university announced Wednesday it is retiring Trevon Bluiett's No. 5 jersey. The guard's jersey is only the fifth men's basketball jersey XU has ever retired.

Bluiett, a consensus Second Team All-America selection his senior year, played with the Musketeers for four seasons, graduating in 2018.

The Muskies made the NCAA Tournament in each of Bluiett's seasons, including the Elite Eight in 2017.

In terms of records, Bluiett finished second on Xavier's all-time scoring list with 2,261 career points, following all-time scoring leader Byron Larkin, who has 2,696 points.

Bluiett also placed 12th on Xavier's all-time rebounding list with 762 career rebounds.

He's also one of only 13 players in league history to earn Big East First Team honors three times (2016, 2017, 2018).

After graduation, Bluiett went undrafted in the 2018 NBA draft and signed a Summer League deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. After the Pelicans, Bluiett has also played with minor league and international teams, including the Salt Lake City Stars, the Hamburg Towers and Victoria Libertas Pesaro, to name a few.

Bluiett's jersey joins the likes of other retired jerseys from XU alumni Byron Larkin, Tyrone Hill, Brian Grant and David West. Xavier has also retired two women's basketball players' jerseys: Jo Ann Osterkamp and Tara Boothe.

"Just as hanging a championship banner is a symbol of excellence, honoring former players with retired jersey numbers is one of the highest honors a program can bestow," said Greg Christopher, vice president and director of athletics. "Each of these former Musketeer greats contributed to building the foundation of Xavier's basketball programs."

Xavier said Bluiett's jersey retirement announcement is one of several the university will make this summer, as part of a multi-year process to develop a standardized approach to jersey retirements.

"Rather than make emotional decisions, I wanted to be sure we had a process in place that was thoughtful, could stand the test of time, and captured those former players who were truly the best of the best to ever wear a Xavier uniform," Christopher said.

To be considered for a potential jersey number retirement, former players must be a Xavier graduate, a member of the Hall of Fame as well as a major part of team success standards for the Xavier Athletics Hall of Fame Committee.

"This summer's announcements are about recognizing former Musketeer greats," said Tom Eiser, associate athletics director for communications and chair of the Xavier Athletics Hall of Fame Committee.