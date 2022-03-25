WATCH LIVE: Sean Miller introduced as Xavier's new head coach (again)

CINCINNATI — Sean Miller is coming back to Xavier University as head men's basketball coach.

Miller was the head coach of the Musketeers from 2004 to 2009, guiding the team to four NCAA tournaments. Under recent head coach Travis Steele — who was fired March 16 — the team has missed the NCAA tournament every year it's been held (it was canceled in 2020 for the pandemic) since the 2018-2019 season.

"Xavier is thrilled to welcome Sean Miller and his family back to Victory Parkway," said Greg Christopher, vice president and director of athletics at Xavier, in a press release. "Sean is an elite college basketball coach and a proven winner who understands the expectations, traditions and values of Xavier and the Big East Conference. He will bring a high level of energy and excitement to our program and he will do it the right way."

"Amy and I are humbled to be returning to Xavier," said Miller in the press release. "Xavier and the Big East Conference both hold special places in my heart."

Miller was fired from his position as head coach of the Arizona Wildcats on April 7, 2021. He'd been head coach there since 2009, when he left Xavier. During his tenure at Arizona, the team made it to the Sweet 16 five times and the Elite Eight three times.

The decision to onboard Miller less than week after firing Steele happened fast, but students on campus were in favor of the idea.

"I really hope we get Sean Miller back, I think he's a really good coach," said Eric Hafken the day Steele was fired by the school.

Another student, Garrett Papes, echoed the sentiment.

Miller doesn't come without risks attached, however. In the final few years of his time at Arizona, NCAA and federal investigations were launched into possible violations within the Arizona program.

Allegations were made that Arizona illegally offered extra payment to student athletes for choosing to attend the school. Miller has denied any allegations lodged against him. The investigation into that case remains ongoing.