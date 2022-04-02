Travis Steele sits down with WCPO as he takes over at Miami-OH

OXFORD, Ohio (WCPO) — Travis Steele, who spent the last four seasons as the head basketball coach at Xavier University, was hired this week as the new coach at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

"I only wanted to jump back in if it was at a place where I felt like I could absolutely crush it," said Steele, in a sit-down interview with WCPO's Caleb Noe.

Steele said he has followed Xavier's basketball team closely, throughout the recent run through the National Invitation Tournament (NIT).

"It's been a blast," said Steele. "I'm proud of those guys. Those are my guys."

Steele said his final team meeting at Xavier was one of the hardest conversations of his life.

"There were a lot of emotions in that room, but I told them – Finish the race. Win the championship."

Steele said he takes some lessons away from his four years at Xavier.

"I know exactly how I want to do things, and I'm not going to budge," said Steele. "It's going to be my way and I'm very firm in that."

Miami's new coach had a busy day on Friday. He left his introductory press conference, and went to his 9-year-old son's youth basketball game. Steele coaches that team, also.

"It gives you a different perspective. My family means everything to me," said Steele. "It takes you back to why you choose basketball – to have fun and be around a team."

While he coaches youth basketball, he leaves the soccer coaching to his wife, Amanda.

You can watch the full interview with Travis Steele in the video player on this page.