Report: Xavier's Des Claude entering transfer portal

Xavier University guard Desmond Claude will enter the transfer portal, according to CBS College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein.

Claude as a sophomore took on the role of sole survivor on last year's Musketeers team, as the only player with consistent minutes who was also on the Sweet Sixteen team of the 2022-23 season.

The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 16.6 points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game and 3.2 assists per game.

Des had earned head coach Sean Miller's praise for his improvement and development. Claude, a Connecticut native, won the Big East's Most Improved Player award for the 23-24 season.

Source: Xavier's Desmond Claude will enter the transfer portal.



Averaged 16.6 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 3.2 APG last season.



Significant Big East News. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 19, 2024

Xavier's roster turnover to the portal, while less significant than the year prior, is forcing another year of massive change.

The remaining scholarship roster player slots still on the team who were on the squad from last season for the Musketeers are:

PG Dayvion McKnight

PG Trey Green

G Daylin Swaim

F Jerome Hunter (out with an injury all of last year)

F Zach Freemantle (out with an injury all of last year)

Miller spoke at length on the Sean Miller Podcast about the new reality for college basketball with how the transfer portal affects team continuity and player mobility.