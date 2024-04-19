Watch Now
Report: Xavier's Des Claude entering transfer portal

Last season was Sean Miller’s first year back as Xavier’s head basketball coach, leading the Musketeers to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017. That team was led by a majority of upperclassmen, and only one key player is back for year two: sophomore guard Desmond Claude.
Apr 19, 2024
Xavier University guard Desmond Claude will enter the transfer portal, according to CBS College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein.

Claude as a sophomore took on the role of sole survivor on last year's Musketeers team, as the only player with consistent minutes who was also on the Sweet Sixteen team of the 2022-23 season.

The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 16.6 points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game and 3.2 assists per game.

Des had earned head coach Sean Miller's praise for his improvement and development. Claude, a Connecticut native, won the Big East's Most Improved Player award for the 23-24 season.

Xavier's roster turnover to the portal, while less significant than the year prior, is forcing another year of massive change.

The remaining scholarship roster player slots still on the team who were on the squad from last season for the Musketeers are:

PG Dayvion McKnight
PG Trey Green
G Daylin Swaim
F Jerome Hunter (out with an injury all of last year)
F Zach Freemantle (out with an injury all of last year)

Miller spoke at length on the Sean Miller Podcast about the new reality for college basketball with how the transfer portal affects team continuity and player mobility.

