Leaking roof causes problems during Xavier vs. Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A 3-point game between Xavier and No. 11 Providence paused with less than three minutes to play due to a leaking roof at Dunkin' Donuts Center.

Xavier was up 66-63 with 2:43 left in the second when condensation on the floor became too much to handle. Providence center Nate Watson pointed to the floor after slipping while guarding Xavier's Dwon Odom.

Players began pointing at the ceiling, causing refs to stop the game while crews worked to wipe up the floor and dry the roof.

Providence athletic director Bob Driscoll Jr. told CBS Sports there was a chance they would finish the game later Wednesday night on campus if the condensation worsened.

The game did resume, with people attempting to clean each side of the court between possessions.

