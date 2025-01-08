Ejiofor's 18 points, 12 rebounds lead St. John's over Xavier 82-72

CINCINNATI (AP) — Zuby Ejiofor's 18 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks helped St. John's defeat Xavier 82-72 on Tuesday night.

RJ Luis Jr. scored 18 points and added 10 rebounds for the Red Storm (13-3, 4-1 Big East Conference). Simeon Wilcher went 7 of 15 from the field (1 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

The Musketeers (9-7, 1-4) were led by Zach Freemantle, who recorded 22 points and two blocks. Xavier also got 14 points and eight rebounds from Dailyn Swain. Dayvion McKnight also had 11 points, eight assists and three steals.

St. John's took the lead with 17:29 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 41-37 at halftime, with Wilcher racking up 10 points. St. John's used an 8-0 run in the second half to build a 15-point lead at 61-46 with 10:14 left in the half before finishing off the win.