Claude's 26 lead Xavier past Butler 76-72 in Big East Conference Tournament

Frank Franklin II/AP
Xavier's Desmond Claude (1) dribbles the ball during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Butler in the first round of the Big East Conference men's tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in New York. Xavier won 76-72.
Posted at 8:03 PM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-13 20:03:26-04

NEW YORK — Desmond Claude had 26 points in Xavier's 76-72 victory over Butler on Wednesday in the Big East Conference Tournament.

Xavier (16-16) will face No. 2 UConn on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Claude also had five rebounds for the Musketeers. Dayvion McKnight added 20 points while going 8 of 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) while he also had five rebounds and four steals. Quincy Olivari had 19 points and shot 7 of 19 from the field, including 3 for 13 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

Pierre Brooks finished with 21 points for the Bulldogs (18-14). Jalen Thomas added 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Butler. Posh Alexander also had 14 points and five assists.

McKnight's 16-point second half helped Xavier close out the four-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

