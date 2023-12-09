Xavier Musketeers, UC Bearcats face off in 91st annual Crosstown Shootout

CINCINNATI — An almost century-old rivalry, the Xavier Musketeers and University of Cincinnati Bearcats are gearing up for the 2023 Crosstown Shootout.

The Muskies and Bearcats are facing off at Xavier's Cintas Center for the 91st annual game. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.

Xavier (4-5) is coming off a loss to the Delaware Blue Hens, while UC (7-0) is riding the high of an undefeated season so far.

The Musketeers and Bearcats are vying for bragging rights, but Xavier has held those rights for more than 20 years with games set at the Cintas Center. The last time the Bearcats toppled Xavier at home was Dec. 14, 2001. UC last won overall on Dec. 8 2019 at Fifth Third Arena.

Last year, Xavier pulled out a 80-77 win during a nail-biting game at UC's Fifth Third Arena.

The 2022 victory was the fourth consecutive win for the Muskies in the almost century-old rivalry. Despite last year's loss — and Xavier's longstanding winning record at the Cintas Center — UC holds a 51-39 lead against Xavier in the long-standing basketball tradition.

