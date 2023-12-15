Why is UC's mascot a Bearcat? Jason, Travis Kelce discuss origin on their popular podcast

CINCINNATI — Why is the University of Cincinnati's mascot a bearcat? People who attended UC may know, but alums Jason and Travis Kelce wanted to explain the origin of the mascot themselves on their popular podcast, New Heights.

While discussing one fan's comment that the podcast could have been named "Two Bearcats One Cave," Jason noted that the real-life bearcat, a binturong, does not resemble a bear or a cat.

"It (looks) like a sloth and a raccoon," Travis commented.

The Kelces are correct that the binturong is neither a bear nor a cat, but the Cincinnati Zoo states the animal actually belongs to the civet and mongoose family.

Maya Hitij/ASSOCIATED PRESS A new-born Binturongs, also known as the Asian Bearcat, sits in a basket at the Tierpark zoo during a presentation to the media in Berlin, Germany.

As for why it is UC's mascot, Travis asked his older brother to "educate" the audience (and himself).

"A former player by the name of Teddy Baehr had such a good game, in one of the papers the next day they said he played as strong as a bear and as quick as a cat — or something like that," Jason said.

Not exactly correct, according to UC. The Bearcats do date back to former fullback Leonard K. "Teddy" Baehr, but UC cites a cheer as the first time the name is used.

UC's website states cheerleader Norman "Pat" Lyon created a chant during Cincinnati's game against the University of Kentucky Wildcats that said, "They may be Wildcats, but we have a Baehr-cat on our site."

The school's newspaper then published a cartoon drawing of the "Cincinnati Bear Cats" chasing a Kentucky Wildcat.

When Baehr graduated, the media stopped using the name — until Enquirer writer Jack Ryder started calling the team the Bearcats once again, UC said.

Ally Kraemer

The Kelces commented that the animal looks "ugly" and "terrifying."

"Gosh, look how ugly they are," Jason commented.

"I mean, to each his own," Travis said. "Everyone (has) beauty in their own way."