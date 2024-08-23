WCPO 9 and UC team up to launch new weekly show 'Bearcats All Access'

CINCINNATI — "Bearcats All-Access," a 30-minute television program detailing University of Cincinnati Athletics, will debut on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 11:30 a.m. on WCPO 9.

The new show is a joint production between UC Athletics, WCPO 9 and Learfield's Bearcats Sports Properties, Cincinnati's multimedia rights holder.

"Our student-athletes are achieving incredible feats both on and off the field, and 'Bearcats All-Access' provides an exciting new platform to share their remarkable stories," said Zach Stipe, Associate Athletics Director for Communications and Creative Content at UC. "We're thrilled to partner with Learfield and WCPO 9 to bring this show to life, offering fans an exclusive window into the world of Cincinnati Athletics. We're confident that this program will elevate the Bearcats brand, and we hope fans will make it a part of their game day routine, tuning in each Saturday to gear up for the excitement of college football."

WCPO 9 Sports Anchors Caleb Noe and Marshall Kramsky will host the shows, which will feature highlights, interviews with coaches and student-athletes and exclusive content––giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Bearcats' 18 athletics teams. The show will air every Saturday in the 11:30 a.m. timeslot through Feb. 22, 2025.

"The University of Cincinnati is a top-notch, nationally known college sports program and we can’t wait to tell the stories of the athletes, coaches and staff who contribute to the success both on and off the field,” said Jeff Brogan, Vice President and General Manager of WCPO 9.

Cincinnati's head football coach Scott Satterfield and a football student-athlete will appear on the show during football season. Men's basketball head coach Wes Miller and basketball student-athletes will appear during hoops season––among other Bearcats coaches and student-athletes.

"We are excited to launch 'Bearcats All-Access' in collaboration with UC Athletics and WCPO 9," said John Mason, General Manager for Learfield's Bearcats Sports Properties. "We're thrilled to help showcase the stories that make Cincinnati special and strengthen the connection between the Bearcats and our community."

