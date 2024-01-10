WATCH: UC student wins free Chick-fil-A for a year by sinking half-court shot at UC Bearcats-Texas game

CINCINNATI — While the UC men's basketball team wasn't able to beat Texas on Tuesday, one UC student was a big winner.

Cooper Ardaiolo, a freshman at UC, won a year of free Chick-fil-A by sinking a half-court shot during halftime of the basketball game.

In the new halftime promotion, the fan chosen has three tries to make the trick shot.

Watch Ardaiolo's prize-winning shot:

UC fan makes half-court-shot, wins free Chick-fil-A for a year

Ardaiolo missed his first shot by hitting the backboard just to the left of the rim. On his second try, he hit the shot perfectly into the hoop.

After he made the shot, the crowd erupted in cheers as Ardaiolo celebrated with Chick-fil-A's cow mascot.

Ardaiolo said he was "pumped" that he made the shot.

"I mean I love Chick-fil-A," he said. "I was honored to do it."

Ardaiolo is the first of possibly many free food winners this season for UC's men's basketball team. The promotion challenge will be held during halftime of every home game for the men's basketball team.

UC's team is in its first-ever season in the Big 12.

In the team's conference debut on Jan. 7, UC rallied past BYU for its first victory in the conference. On Tuesday, the Bearcats (12-3, 1-1) fought to the end but fell to No. 25 Texas 74-73. The Longhorns' Max Abrams hit a go-ahead jumper with eight seconds remaining in the game to give Texas the victory.

UC will have its next Big 12 matchup on Saturday as they face No. 14 Baylor.