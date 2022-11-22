University of Cincinnati senior linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. named a Butkus Award finalist

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati senior linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. was named a finalist Tuesday afternoon for the Butkus Award, an annual award given to the nation's top linebacker.

Pace, a 2019 Colerain High School graduate, is the only player in the nation to rank in the top 10 in tackles for loss, sacks and tackles, according to UC.

He joins Jack Campbell (Iowa), Jamon Dumas-Johnson (Georgia), Davian Henley (Washington State) and Drew Sanders (Arkansas) as finalists for the Butkus Award.

Pace Jr.’s selection marks the second straight year a Bearcat has been named a finalist for the Butkus Award. Darrian Beavers, a 2017 Colerain graduate, was named a finalist in 2021.

Pace ranks second in TFLs (19.0), ninth in sacks (9.0) and ninth in tackles (107) for the No. 21 Bearcats (9-2) who face No. 19 Tulane (9-2) at noon Friday at Nippert Stadium. A fourth consecutive American Athletic Conference championship game berth is on the line.

Pace is the second-highest rated defender and the top linebacker in country according to Pro Football Focus. He collected national linebacker of the month honors from the Butkus award in October.

Pace Jr. was named a Midseason All-American by the Associated Press, ESPN, The Athletic and Pro Football Focus.

In Week 4, he was outstanding against Indiana, tallying 15 tackles, 4.5 TFLs (fifth-most in UC history), 2.5 sacks and three quarterback hurries en route to AAC defensive player of the week, Bednarik National Player of the Week and Pro Football Focus defensive player of the week honors.

He is a two-time Pro Football Focus National Team of the Week honoree and two-time member of the AAC weekly honor roll.