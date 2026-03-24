UC sophomore Quinton Coats named Perfect Game’s National Player of Week

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati sophomore infielder Quinton Coats was named Perfect Game’s National Player of the Week on Tuesday.

The honor arrived one day after Coats received the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week award, his second of the season.

Coats has two national player of the week honors this season. He has also been named to Baseball America’s national team of the week each of the last three weeks.

Coats had another outstanding week for the Bearcats, hitting .450 with four home runs and nine RBI to help UC go 4-1 and capture its first Big 12 series win of the year. He hit three home runs in game two vs. Utah, tying the single-game school record for homers in a game.

Coats hit a home run to center Tuesday at Xavier giving him 19 home runs this season, four more than anyone else in the country.

Entering Tuesday, Coats is hitting .376 with 18 home runs, 45 RBI, 35 runs scored, 17 walks and a .954 slugging percentage. He ranks tied for sixth all-time in school history for home runs in a single season, just four away from tying record-holder Mike Spina (23, 2009).

Tuesday’s game is part of the annual Joe Nuxhall Classic, which features matchups between local opponents UC, Miami University, Wright State and Xavier. The Joe Nuxhall Classic will conclude at Prasco Park in Mason next month.

The game is also UC’s first as a nationally-ranked program in 2026. UC slotted in at No. 25 in Baseball America’s Top 25 poll on Monday, having gone 4-1 last week to bring its overall record this season to 19-7.

Tuesday marks another game in the long, storied history of the Cincinnati-Xavier rivalry. The crosstown rivals have met 173 times before and Cincinnati owns a 103-68-2 record all-time in the series.