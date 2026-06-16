UC, Miami Victory Bell rivalry coming to TQL Stadium this season

CINCINNATI — The Battle for the Victory Bell is heading to a different kind of football stadium this season.

The University of Cincinnati announced Tuesday that the nearly 130-year rivalry between the Bearcats and nearby Miami RedHawks will take place Saturday, Sept. 19, at TQL Stadium.

While this year's game was scheduled to take place at the Bengals' Paycor Stadium, a location where the two have previously played, the change marks the first-ever football game played at TQL Stadium.

"This matchup carries deep regional significance, and we’re thrilled to deliver a one-of-a-kind gameday experience for fans of both programs in the heart of our city," Jeff Berding, co-CEO of FC Cincinnati, said in a release.

The longtime series began on Dec. 8, 1888, with Cincinnati holding a narrow edge over its rival all-time, 61-60-7. It's the second-oldest FBS rivalry and the oldest non-conference rivalry in college football.

Because it is a neutral-site game, tickets for the matchup won't be included in Cincinnati's season ticket packages. However, Cincinnati football season ticket holders will be able to purchase tickets for the game Wednesday, June 17, through Sunday, June 21, before the sale goes public. Presale codes will be emailed to all ticket holders by 10 a.m. Wednesday.

All ticket sales will go through FC Cincinnati and SeatGeek. Student tickets and parking will also be available for purchase later this summer.