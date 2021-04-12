Watch
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Cincinnati Sports

Actions

UC launches fundraiser for family of late Darren Davenport

Celebration of Davenport's life set for Wednesday
items.[0].image.alt
Calvin Johnson
Darren Davenport (center) officiate some middle-school boys basketball games with his friend Calvin Johnson (left) on Saturday.
Darren Davenport.jpg
Posted at 7:04 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 19:04:29-04

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati Athletics has launched a fundraising campaign to support the family of Darren Davenport, who died last week at age 55.

Davenport was a well-known local coach and officiant, a Mount Healthy basketball star in the 1980s and the father of Bearcats sophomore guard Jeremiah Davenport.

MORE: Darren Davenport's death is a 'huge loss to the Cincinnati basketball community'

UC Athletics set up a GoFundMe to assist Davenport's family with all funeral-related expenses, and the remaining funds will be donated to a charity of the family's choice. Within an hour of the campaign's launch, fans had already donated more than $3,300.

"We are sending all our love and support to Jeremiah and his family as they deal with this tragic loss. We will do everything we can to support them during this difficult time," read the UC athletic department's statement last week.

The family will be receiving visitors Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Southern Baptist Church, 3556 Reading Road, Cincinnati. Face masks and social distancing are mandatory.

A celebration of Davenport's life is set for Wednesday at the Nippert West Pavilion North Club from 4 to 8 p.m.

Parking will be available in CCM Garage at 270 CCM Blvd. Guests should enter via the south or bridge elevator lobby and take the elevators to level 3. Masks are required on UC's campus.

Davenport's funeral service is set for Thursday at Southern Baptist Church, and it will be streamed live online. He will be interred at Walnut Hills Cemetery.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Special Reports

WCPO 9 to air 'Step Up for Children' special Tuesday at 7:30