UC launches fundraiser for family of late Darren Davenport

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati Athletics has launched a fundraising campaign to support the family of Darren Davenport, who died last week at age 55.

Davenport was a well-known local coach and officiant, a Mount Healthy basketball star in the 1980s and the father of Bearcats sophomore guard Jeremiah Davenport.

UC Athletics set up a GoFundMe to assist Davenport's family with all funeral-related expenses, and the remaining funds will be donated to a charity of the family's choice. Within an hour of the campaign's launch, fans had already donated more than $3,300.

"We are sending all our love and support to Jeremiah and his family as they deal with this tragic loss. We will do everything we can to support them during this difficult time," read the UC athletic department's statement last week.

The family will be receiving visitors Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at Southern Baptist Church, 3556 Reading Road, Cincinnati. Face masks and social distancing are mandatory.

A celebration of Davenport's life is set for Wednesday at the Nippert West Pavilion North Club from 4 to 8 p.m.

Parking will be available in CCM Garage at 270 CCM Blvd. Guests should enter via the south or bridge elevator lobby and take the elevators to level 3. Masks are required on UC's campus.

Davenport's funeral service is set for Thursday at Southern Baptist Church, and it will be streamed live online. He will be interred at Walnut Hills Cemetery.