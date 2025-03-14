Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Cincinnati Sports

Actions

UC football announces former defensive lineman Dominique Perry dies

Kennesaw St Cincinnati Football
Jeff Dean/AP
A University of Cincinnati logo is photographed on an end zone pylon during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kennesaw State, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Cincinnati.
Kennesaw St Cincinnati Football
Posted

CINCINNATI — A former University of Cincinnati defensive lineman has died, according to UC athletics.

Cincinnati football posted on X Friday that Dominique Perry had died.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of former defensive lineman Dominique Perry," the team stated in the social media post. "Our hearts are with Dominique’s family, teammates, and all who knew him."

Perry committed to UC in early 2020. He reportedly had offers from Boston College, the University of Louisville and Syracuse University.

He redshirted for the Bearcats his first year. Perry played in three games in 2021, assisting on a tackle against Eastern Kentucky University.

In 2022, Perry suffered from some injuries. He played in six games and tallied four tackles. Perry had a 14-yard fumble recovery touchdown against Indiana University, which pushed UC's lead to 38-10 right before halftime.

He went on to play in two games in 2023.

It is unknown how Perry died.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money