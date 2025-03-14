UC football announces former defensive lineman Dominique Perry dies

CINCINNATI — A former University of Cincinnati defensive lineman has died, according to UC athletics.

Cincinnati football posted on X Friday that Dominique Perry had died.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of former defensive lineman Dominique Perry," the team stated in the social media post. "Our hearts are with Dominique’s family, teammates, and all who knew him."

Perry committed to UC in early 2020. He reportedly had offers from Boston College, the University of Louisville and Syracuse University.

He redshirted for the Bearcats his first year. Perry played in three games in 2021, assisting on a tackle against Eastern Kentucky University.

In 2022, Perry suffered from some injuries. He played in six games and tallied four tackles. Perry had a 14-yard fumble recovery touchdown against Indiana University, which pushed UC's lead to 38-10 right before halftime.

He went on to play in two games in 2023.

It is unknown how Perry died.