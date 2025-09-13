UC Bearcats take on Northwestern State Demons at Nippert Stadium

CINCINNATI — The UC Bearcats are back in Nippert Stadium on Saturday, taking on the Southland Conference's Northwestern State Demons.

The Bearcats are coming off their 34-20 home opener win over Bowling Green State, which saw Cincinnati collect its first victory of the season after falling to Nebraska in Week 1.

In Cincinnati's home opener, quarterback Brendan Sorsby threw for three touchdowns and ran for another. In total, Sorsby threw for 333 yards.

The Demons also sit at 1-1 so far this season, having beaten Alcorn State 20-10 in Week 1 before they were clobbered by Minnesota 66-0 last week.

The Bearcats and Demons kick off in Nippert Stadium at 3:30 p.m.

You can follow along with the game below: