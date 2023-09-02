UC Bearcats take on Eastern Kentucky Colonels in 2023 season opener at Nippert Stadium

CINCINNATI — College football is back!

The UC Bearcats are starting the season off at home against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

This is the first time UC has faced EKU since 2008 — then, the Bearcats crushed the Colonels 40-7.

Cincinnati will also be going for their 22nd consecutive season opener win, as well.

The game marks a new beginning for the Bearcats as they start their first season in the Big 12. It's also the first time head coach Scott Satterfield's will lead Cincinnati out of the tunnel at Nippert Stadium — almost nine months to the day that Satterfield was named head coach.

Satterfield, who came to Cincinnati from Louisville, said leading the team comes down to the players at the end of the day.

"The DNA of this program is really, really good, but it still comes down to players … we’ve lost a lot of really good players," Satterfield told WCPO.

On offense, the Bearcats lost three of their biggest pass-catching weapons, Tre Tucker (Las Vegas Raiders), Tyler Scott (Chicago Bears) and Josh Whyle (Tenessee Titans) heading into this season.

On the flip side, EKU returns with talent on the offense led by veteran quarterback Parker McKinney. Over his career, McKinney has thrown for 9,723 passing yards, 1,446 rushing yards, 94 total touchdowns and 32 interceptions.

The Bearcats and Colonels kick off at 3:30 p.m. at Nippert Stadium. You can watch on ESPN+.

You can also follow along with WCPO below:

