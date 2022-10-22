Live Blog: UC Bearcats look to extend winning streak as they go head-to-head with SMU Mustangs

DALLAS — The UC Bearcats are in Texas in hopes of extending their winning streak for the sixth straight week.

The Bearcats (5-1) had a bye last week, but prior to that they beat South Florida 28-24 in Nippert Stadium. The game was historic for the Bearcats as coach Luke Fickell tied for the most winningest coach in Bearcats football program history. Fickell sits with a 53-16 record with a 45-7 record over just the last four seasons.

The win also created a new program record for the Bearcats with a record 30-game homing winning streak.

The Bearcats haven't lost since their first game of the season when they fell to Arkansas 31-24 on Sept. 3.

The SMU Mustangs are heading into Saturday's game with a 3-3 record so far this season. Last week, the Mustangs beat Navy 40-34.

Kickoff between the Bearcats and Mustangs is at noon in Dallas' Gerald J. Ford Stadium. You can watch via ESPN and follow along below.

A Twitter List by WCPO