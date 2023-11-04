UC Bearcats look to bring some life back to their season with win over University of Central Florida

CINCINNATI — The UC Bearcats are looking to bring something positive back to their first season in the Big 12.

Cincinnati (2-6) is facing off with the University of Central Florida Knights (3-5) at Nippert Stadium. The Big 12 rival is ranked directly above the last-place Bearcats.

Neither UCF or UC, both who are in their first year in the Big 12, have beaten a conference opponent, meaning one of the teams will walk away Saturday with at least one Big 12 victory.

The Bearcats are coming are a bleak 45-13 loss against Oklahoma State, while UCF fell to West Virginia last week.

Scott Satterfield and the Bearcats are looking to break a six-game losing streak, as well as a four-game losing streak at Nippert, which is rare for the Bearcats.

Against UCF, the Bearcats have won three of the last four meetings. Cincinnati fell short last season when both schools were still in the American Athletic Conference.

UC and UCF kickoff at 3:30 p.m. in Nippert Stadium. You can follow along below: