Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Cincinnati Sports

Actions

UC Bearcats look to bring some life back to their season with win over University of Central Florida

Nippert Stadium
Aaron Doster/AP
A view of Nippert Stadium during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Eastern Kentucky and Cincinnati, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Nippert Stadium
Posted at 3:09 PM, Nov 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-04 15:09:06-04

CINCINNATI — The UC Bearcats are looking to bring something positive back to their first season in the Big 12.

Cincinnati (2-6) is facing off with the University of Central Florida Knights (3-5) at Nippert Stadium. The Big 12 rival is ranked directly above the last-place Bearcats.

Neither UCF or UC, both who are in their first year in the Big 12, have beaten a conference opponent, meaning one of the teams will walk away Saturday with at least one Big 12 victory.

The Bearcats are coming are a bleak 45-13 loss against Oklahoma State, while UCF fell to West Virginia last week.

Scott Satterfield and the Bearcats are looking to break a six-game losing streak, as well as a four-game losing streak at Nippert, which is rare for the Bearcats.

Against UCF, the Bearcats have won three of the last four meetings. Cincinnati fell short last season when both schools were still in the American Athletic Conference.

UC and UCF kickoff at 3:30 p.m. in Nippert Stadium. You can follow along below:

More U.C. sports news:
Wes Miller believes UC is ready for the challenge of Big 12 basketball Gordon runs for 271 yards as Oklahoma State tops Cincinnati 45-13

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New season, more fun, appointment TV!