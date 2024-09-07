UC Bearcats look for second straight 2-0 start, Power Four win against Pittsburgh

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are back in Nippert Stadium this weekend looking to start their second straight season 2-0.

Cincinnati is hosting the Pittsburgh Panthers for a Power Four match-up Saturday.

The Bearcats are coming off a 38-20 victory opener against the Towson Tigers, while the Panthers come to Cincinnati after beating Kent State at home 55-24 last week.

Saturday's game is the second of three nonconference games for the Big 12 Bearcats. Nonetheless, beating a ACC opponent would show that UC — a team still searching for its first Big 12 home win — can be competitive in the Power Four.

A win against Pitt would also give Cincinnati its first back-to-back home victories since November 2022.

Last season, UC beat Pitt 27-21 in Acrisure Stadium, and the Bearcats have won the last three meetings in the coveted "River City Rivalry."

Cincinnati's QB Brendan Sorsby — a transfer from Indiana — shined last week against Towson, throwing 383 yards and two touchdowns, alongside two more rushing touchdowns.

The Bearcats are also welcoming back their defensive star Dontay Corleone, AKA "The Godfather," who has been limited in practice since June due to blood clots found in his lungs. Corleone was cleared Tuesday, and sources confirmed to WCPO that he was expected to start against Pitt.

Sources confirmed to me Dontay Corleone is STARTING for the Bearcats today against Pitt. The 2022 All-American DT and UC Captain is playing in his first game since suffering from blood clots in his lungs. Game changer for Cincy. pic.twitter.com/5OAAzOHEzy — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) September 7, 2024

The Bearcats and Panthers kickoff in Nippert Stadium at noon.

