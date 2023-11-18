Watch Now
UC Bearcats hit the road looking for win over West Virginia

Kevin M. Cox/AP
Cincinnati running back Corey Kiner (21) celebrates with Deondre Buford after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Houston, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Posted at 1:34 PM, Nov 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-18 13:34:59-05

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The UC Bearcats have hit the road to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Cincinnati (3-7, 1-6 conf.) is coming off their first Big 12 win with a 24-14 victory over Houston. That victory snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Bearcats.

West Virginia (6-4, 4-3 conf.) is looking to bounce back after a massive 59-20 loss to Oklahoma.

This is the 21st time the Bearcats and Mountaineers have meet, and UC will be looking for their first victory over WVU since 2009.

Cincinnati running back Corey Kiner has the opportunity to become the 13th different Bearcat to break 1,000 yards in a single season. Last week, Kiner rushed for 129 yards — and he's rushed for 100 or more yards five times this season. Kiner only needs to rush 115 yards against West Virginia to break the barrier.

Despite UC's faulty first season in the Big 12, Kiner's rushing — alongside RBs Ryan Montgomery, Myles Montgomery and QB Emory Jones — have given the Bearcats the No. 2 rushing offense in the conference.

UC will have to stall WVU's rushing offense, which sits directly behind Cincinnati as the No. 3 in the Big 12.

UC and WVU kickoff at 2:30 p.m. at Milan Puskar Stadium. The game airs on ESPN+.

Follow along below:

