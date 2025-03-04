UC basketball star Jillian Hayes named to All-Big 12 Conference Third Team

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati women’s basketball fifth-year forward Jillian Hayes was named Tuesday to the All-Big 12 Third Team.

The Loveland High School graduate collected all-conference honors for a second straight season after earning honorable mention recognition last year.

The Cincinnati native leads the team in scoring (15.7 points per game), rebounding (9.5) and free throws made (152) while ranking second in blocks (22) and steals (43). She has led the Bearcats in scoring 14 times, rebounding 25 times and blocks 10 times.

Hayes is second in free throws made and rebounding while ranking 12th in scoring.

She has 12 double-doubles which ranks second in the Big 12 and 34th nationally. She is the only Bearcat in the past three decades to record double-digit double-doubles in three consecutive seasons.

Hayes holds UC program records for games played (142), career blocks (149), and free throws made (554) and attempted (797). She also ranks second in career rebounds (1,111), fifth in steals (226) and sixth in scoring (1,739).

UC (15-13), the No. 10 seed, opens the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship Wednesday night with a first-round matchup against No. 15 seed Arizona State (9-21) in Kansas City. The Bearcats defeated Arizona State 73-66 earlier this season in Tempe.