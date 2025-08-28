UC Athletics, WCPO announce second season of 'Bearcats All-Access'

CINCINNATI — "Bearcats All-Access," the 30-minute television program detailing University of Cincinnati Athletics, will return for its second season on Saturday, Aug. 30, at 11:30 a.m. on ABC WCPO 9.

The show is a joint production between UC Athletics, WCPO 9 and Cincy Sports Partners, UC’s in-house multimedia rights department.

"We are excited to partner again with WCPO 9 to bring UC fans a second season of 'Bearcats All-Access,'" Cincinnati Director of Athletics John Cunningham said. "This show is all about taking our supporters behind the scenes, giving them an up-close look at the hard work of our student-athletes and coaches, and the pride we all share in representing Cincinnati."

WCPO 9 Sports Anchors Caleb Noe and Marshall Kramsky will host the shows, which feature highlights, interviews with head coaches and student-athletes and exclusive content, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Bearcats' 18 athletics teams. The show will air every Saturday in the 11:30 a.m. timeslot through mid-February.

"We are proud to partner with UC in producing this insightful and entertaining show that gives fans unprecedented access," said Jeff Brogan, Vice President and General Manager of WCPO 9.

Cincinnati football coach Scott Satterfield and a football student-athlete will appear on the show during football season. Men's basketball head coach Wes Miller and basketball student-athletes will appear during hoops season, among other Bearcats coaches and student-athletes throughout the fall and winter.