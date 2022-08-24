UC athletes have a new way to find NIL deals

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati is launching a new way for its student athletes to strike Name, Image and Likeness deals by partnering with INFLCR to create an online exchange where companies can negotiate deals directly with students.

The Kroger Wellness Festival and Game Day Communications were the first two companies to join the Bearcats Exchange, enabling them to access a searchable database of UC athletes and start a discussion about sponsorship opportunities. Once deals are struck, the INFLCR app provides compliance tools that ensure athletes are paid securely and receive a 1099 form for tax purposes, while UC has access to disclosure and payment data through the app.

“Bearcats Exchange will streamline the brand partnership processes for our student-athletes and businesses that want to be involved with UC Athletics,” UC Athletic Director John Cunningham said in a press release. “INFLCR is an industry leader in content, data management and NIL solutions, and we are excited to partner with them.”

It’s the latest in a series of steps by UC to navigate a fast-growing and treacherous industry. NIL deals are expected to reach $1.1 billion by next July, according to the online marketplace Opendorse, which predicts more than half of that money will flow to Power 5 conferences like the Big 10 and SEC.

At the same time, the NCAA has offered limited guidance, including a ban on “pay for play” arrangements and restrictions against linking NIL deals to recruiting arrangements. State legislators have enacted various and sometimes conflicting rules, while more than 100 donor collectives are steering money to top recruits in ways that school officials can’t monitor.

UC recently announced a partnership with Altius Sports to advise athletes and brands on partnership opportunities. It’s one of six athletic departments that will have a full-time Altius general manager on campus. UC is also offering a new way for companies to use its logo in NIL arrangements by securing licensing approval in advance.

“I think UC is doing a great job,” said Sam Riber, president of the local sports-marketing firm Burchtree Inc. “Ultimately, UC is just trying to do what’s best for their student athletes and also what they can do to remain as competitive as possible.”

More than 100 athletes in all 18 UC sports teams have participated in NIL deals since the NCAA established its interim policy enabling them on July 1, 2021. UC has estimated those deals were worth more than $1 million and included agreements with Range Rover, Dr. Pepper, Beats by Dre and Skyline Chili Inc.

“The point of difference that the University of Cincinnati and Xavier and Miami have is they’re in a marketplace with companies like Kroger and Procter & Gamble and Skyline and LaRosa’s and a host of others that do really great marketing,” Riber said. “Even though some of those deals may not be as big as they are in other universities, the quality of them will be as good or better than any across the country.”

A review of publicly announced deals in media coverage and press releases shows UC leads the region with more than 30 announced deals, followed by Xavier University with 12, Northern Kentucky with seven and Miami University with five. The value of those deals NIL deals are typically not disclosed, but Associated Press estimated former UC Quarterback Desmond Ridder had deals worth around $250,000.

Data compiled by Opendorse shows the average college quarterback earned $2,128 per NIL deal in the 12 months ending June 20, with running banks ranking second at $1,864 and men’s basketball centers in third place at $1,763 per deal.