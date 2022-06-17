Three UC football players named preseason All-Americans by Phil Steele

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati junior linebacker Deshawn Pace, junior center Jake Renfro and senior punt returner/running back Ryan Montgomery were named preseason All-American football players on Friday.

The three players were selected by Phil Steele in the annual season preview magazine. UC had 17 preseason American Athletic Conference selections.

Pace, a Colerain High School graduate. was a preseason second-team selection following a 2021 season where he totaled 94 tackles and tallied a team-high four interceptions en route to honorable mention All-American Athletic Conference honors.

Renfro garnered preseason third-team mention after anchoring Cincinnati’s record-breaking offense in 2021 and earning All-AAC first team honors.

Montgomery, a Franklin High School graduate, snagged preseason fourth-team accolades after averaging 11.5 yards per punt return to rank second in the AAC and 10th in the nation.

Pace, Renfro and Montgomery joined transfer wide receiver Nick Mardner (Hawai’i), senior tackle Dylan O’Quinn and senior defensive end Jabari Taylor as preseason first-team All-AAC picks from Steele, as well.

Senior offensive linemen Jeremy Cooper and James Tunstall were joined by junior defensive tackle Jowon Briggs (Walnut Hills) and transfer linebacker Ivan Pace (Miami University/Colerain), Deshawn's brother, on the preseason all-conference second team.

Senior tight end Josh Whyle (La Salle), senior guard Lorenz Metz, senior linebacker Wilson Huber and senior defensive back Arquon Bush were named to the preseason third team along with specialists, sophomore punter Mason Fletcher, junior long snapper Cayson Pfeiffer and senior kick returner Tre Tucker.

Tucker was also named to the preseason fourth team at wide receiver.

UC (13-1 in 2021) opens the season Sept. 3 at Arkansas (3:30 p.m. ET kickoff). The Bearcats return home to Nippert Stadium to welcome Kennesaw State at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 10.

Phil Steele Preseason All-Americans

LB Deshawn Pace (second team)

C Jake Renfro (third team)

PR Ryan Montgomery (fourth team)

Phil Steele Preseason All-AAC Team

First-Team Offense

WR Nick Mardner

C Jake Renfro

OT Dylan O’Quinn

First-Team Defense

DE Jabari Taylor

LB Deshawn Pace

First-Team Specialists

PR Ryan Montgomery

Second-Team Offense

OG Jeremy Cooper

OT James Tunstall

Second-Team Defense

DT Jowon Briggs

LB Ivan Pace

Third-Team Offense

TE Josh Whyle

OG Lorenz Metz

Third-Team Defense

LB Wilson Huber

DB Arquon Bush

Third-Team Specialists

P Mason Fletcher

KR Tre Tucker

LS Cayson Pfeiffer

Fourth-Team Offense

WR Tre Tucker