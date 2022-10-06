The Cincinnati Sack Exchange: Bearcats lead the nation in sacks and tackles for loss

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats are ranked 24th in the nation heading into Saturday's homecoming game against the University of South Florida. Leading the way for the Bearcats is their defensive ability to control the line of scrimmage.

"Our mentality is tough and nasty, Clifton style," Bearcats defensive lineman Dontay Corleone said.

Clifton style is the toughest and nastiest. Cincinnati leads the nation in sacks, tackles for loss and defensive touchdowns.

“One thing we really emphasize is havoc basically from every position, just be able to create havoc,” defensive lineman Jowon Briggs said.

“Relentless, he is just going to try and run through you on every play," Corleone said.

The secret behind the 'Cincinnati Sack Exchange' is simple.

"Where all that comes for in the first place is trust, not just in each other, trusting each other on the field," defensive lineman Jabari Taylor said.

Briggs recalled one popular biblical quote.

"The whole iron sharpens iron concept, you know that’s free, that’s viewable on all phases of football here," Briggs said.

After losing a record number of players to the NFL draft, Cincinnati's defense was not expected to be as dominant as they have proven through Week 5.

"It’s very satisfying, all we can hope for is that people keep doubting us," Taylor said. "We are halfway through the season — still a lot of ball left to go. ... We hope that the haters and the doubters keep the same mindset."

Just maybe, the right amount of pressure can create diamonds once again.