The 90th annual Crosstown Shootout is scheduled for Dec. 10

UC and Xavier to renew men's basketball rivalry
University of Cincinnati Athletics
Fifth Third Arena is scheduled to host the 90th annual Crosstown Shootout game between the University of Cincinnati and Xavier University men's basketball teams later this year.
Posted at 1:03 PM, Jun 16, 2022
CINCINNATI — The 90th Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout is scheduled to be played Dec. 10 at University of Cincinnati's Third Arena, UC announced Thursday afternoon.

The tipoff time and broadcast information for the rivalry will be announced later this fall.

It is the Bearcats' first-such home rivalry game without COVID attendance restrictions since 2018.

Xavier defeated UC 83-63 Dec. 11 at Cintas Center in this past season's rivalry game. Jack Nunge scored 31 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Musketeers in the game.

The Musketeers' 20-point margin of victory was the third-largest margin of victory in the series. Cintas Center hosted 10,707 fans - the seventh largest crowd in the venue's history.

The Bearcats lead the Musketeers 51-38 all-time.

