The 90th annual Crosstown Shootout is scheduled for Dec. 10

CINCINNATI — The 90th Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout is scheduled to be played Dec. 10 at University of Cincinnati's Third Arena, UC announced Thursday afternoon.

The tipoff time and broadcast information for the rivalry will be announced later this fall.

It is the Bearcats' first-such home rivalry game without COVID attendance restrictions since 2018.

On DECEMBER 10 the Crosstown Shootout will be played in front of a packed Fifth Third Arena crowd for the first time since 2018. 📝: https://t.co/VN2YslPr5B Guarantee your seats by placing a 2022-23 @GoBearcatsMBB season ticket deposit NOW: https://t.co/qNiDblPNtC pic.twitter.com/Y9AcUVgZC2 — Cincinnati Bearcats (@GoBEARCATS) June 16, 2022

Xavier defeated UC 83-63 Dec. 11 at Cintas Center in this past season's rivalry game. Jack Nunge scored 31 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Musketeers in the game.

The Musketeers' 20-point margin of victory was the third-largest margin of victory in the series. Cintas Center hosted 10,707 fans - the seventh largest crowd in the venue's history.

The Bearcats lead the Musketeers 51-38 all-time.