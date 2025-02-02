Watch Now
Small scores 19 points, West Virginia beats Cincinnati 63-50 to end a 3-game losing streak

Wes Miller
Ron Jenkins/AP
Cincinnati head coach Wes Miller calls a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Wes Miller
CINCINNATI (AP) — Javon Small scored 19 points to go with nine assists and West Virginia beat Cincinnati 63-50 on Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Small, who averages 19.1 points and leads the Big 12 Conference in scoring, shot 6 of 14 from the field and made four 3-pointers. Joseph Yesufu didn't miss, shooting 4 of 4 from long range and 6 of 6 overall from the field to finish with 16 points for West Virginia (14-7, 5-5).

Day Day Thomas scored 10 points for Cincinnati (12-9, 2-8), which shot 31.5% (17 of 54) from the field and has lost four straight.

West Virginia built a double-digit lead about midway through the first half and led 40-25 at the break. Small made three 3-pointers and scored 14 points and had five assists to pace the Mountaineers.

Cincinnati pulled within 12 points, 45-33, with 14:03 remaining. West Virginia answered with a 14-4 run, capped by consecutive 3s from Yesufu, and the Mountaineers maintained their double-digit lead the rest of the way.

On Wednesday, West Virginia plays at TCU while Cincinnati is on the road against UCF.

