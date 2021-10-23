No. 2 Cincinnati stays unbeaten with 27-20 win over Navy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Arquon Bush intercepted a pass with 25 seconds left to help No. 2 Cincinnati hold on for a 27-20 victory over Navy.

The unbeaten Bearcats weren’t at their best, but they never looked like they were in significant danger of an upset until the final minute, when Navy scored to make it a one-score game and then recovered an onside kick with 48 seconds left. The Midshipmen didn’t do much with that final chance, though. Tai Lavatai’s third-down pass was picked off by Bush near the Cincinnati 45.

7️⃣-0️⃣@GoBearcatsFB survives the trip to Navy behind touchdowns from Whyle and Ford. pic.twitter.com/WCyRXPvRxx — Cincinnati Bearcats (@GoBEARCATS) October 23, 2021

Quarterback Desmond Ridder finished with 176 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Jerome Ford ran for 90 yards and one touchdown. The Bearcats are 7-0.