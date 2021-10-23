Watch
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Cincinnati Sports

Actions

No. 2 Cincinnati stays unbeaten with 27-20 win over Navy

items.[0].image.alt
Julio Cortez/AP
Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder throws a pass against Navy during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder throws ball
Posted at 3:57 PM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 15:57:39-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Arquon Bush intercepted a pass with 25 seconds left to help No. 2 Cincinnati hold on for a 27-20 victory over Navy.

The unbeaten Bearcats weren’t at their best, but they never looked like they were in significant danger of an upset until the final minute, when Navy scored to make it a one-score game and then recovered an onside kick with 48 seconds left. The Midshipmen didn’t do much with that final chance, though. Tai Lavatai’s third-down pass was picked off by Bush near the Cincinnati 45.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder finished with 176 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Jerome Ford ran for 90 yards and one touchdown. The Bearcats are 7-0.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.