No. 17 Cincinnati is Big 12's surprise team and going for 8th win in a row

SALT LAKE CITY — The No. 17 Cincinnati Bearcats will be in the national spotlight Saturday as they travel to Salt Lake City to take on No. 24 Utah.

"College GameDay" will be on hand to preview the game, which airs at 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. It'll be the first time the show is going to a Bearcats game since they visited Cincinnati in 2021 for the UC-Tulsa game.

Cincinnati has emerged as the Big 12's surprise team in coach Scott Satterfield's third season, also their third in the league. With quarterback Brendan Sorsby, they are scoring 38.3 points a game and rank fourth nationally gaining 7.36 yards per play.

The Bearcats enter this ranked matchup with a seven-game winning streak, their longest since 13 in a row in 2021 when they made the four-team College Football Playoff. Their only loss was in their season opener against Nebraska at Arrowhead.

Utah's only losses this season have come against two ranked opponents — No. 10 BYU and No. 13 Texas Tech. The Utes are second in the league in total offense (476.9 yards per game) and total defense (285.4 ypg). They are coming off a 53-7 win over Colorado, a game they led 43-0 at halftime when the Buffaloes had minus-18 total yards. Utah had a season-high 422 yards rushing.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams, with Utah competing in the Pac-12 until 2024 and Cincinnati most recently being in the American Conference through 2022.

