Live Blog: UC Bearcats look for first Big 12 conference win against Baylor

CINCINNATI — The UC Bearcats are looking to spark their season with their first conference win Saturday.

The Bearcats are taking on Big 12 rival Baylor for the first time.

Cincinnati has had a slow start in its first year in the conference. The team's 2-4 record is the lowest in the conference, tied only with the Baylor Bears. In conference play, the Bearcats are 0-3, while Baylor is 1-2 having picked up a win against the only other Big 12 team that is 0-3, University of Central Florida.

Last week, the Bearcats fell 30-10 to Iowa State University during homecoming.

Ahead of the game, Baylor bought billboards near UC's campus welcoming the Bearcats into the Big 12.

While the Bearcats haven't fared too well this season, they're heading into a game with a very beatable Baylor team, despite the team coming off a bye. Baylor is heavily relying on newcomers and freshmen this season, with 19 players making their starting debut in the first three games this year.

A victory over Baylor would also be Cincinnati first win in 5 weeks, including their bye week.

UC and Baylor kickoff at noon at Nippert Stadium. You can follow along below.