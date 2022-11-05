Live Blog: UC Bearcats hope to bounce back against Navy after last week's loss

CINCINNATI — The UC Bearcats are gearing up to go head-to-head with Navy in Nippert Stadium on Saturday.

The Bearcats (6-2) face Navy (3-5) after falling to conference rivals University of Central Florida 25-21 last week. The loss ended a notable winning streak for the Bearcats as it crushed their 19-game winning streak against American Athletic Conference opponents.

The Bearcats enter Saturday's game with a 30-game winning streak within Nippert Stadium — not having lost since Nov. 10, 2017.

Navy is coming off of a 27-20 win against Temple last weekend. The Midshipmen won in overtime off a turnover from Temple.

Coach Luke Fickell and the Bearcats are sure to be fueled by last week's disappointing loss as they head into Saturday's game.

Kickoff is at 4 p.m.

A Twitter List by WCPO