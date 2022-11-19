Live Blog: UC Bearcats gear up to go head-to-head with Temple for final road game of regular season

PHILADELPHIA — The UC Bearcats are gearing up for their final regular season away game Saturday.

The Bearcats (8-2) are going head-to-head with the Temple Owls (3-7) at Lincoln Financial Field.

If UC beats Temple, the Bearcats would have nine wins in five consecutive seasons, which is something that the Bearcats have never done in program history.

After Navy beat University of Central Florida earlier Saturday, the Bearcats have a chance to bring the All-American Conference championship game to Nippert Stadium. UC would need to beat Temple this week and then beat Tulane at home next Friday.

The Bearcats kick off against the Owls at 4 p.m.

Follow along below:

A Twitter List by WCPO