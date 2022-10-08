Live Blog: Bearcats face off against the South Florida Bulls for UC homecoming matchup

CINCINNATI — It's homecoming at University of Cincinnati and the Bearcats are set to take on the South Florida Bulls.

The Bearcats (4-1) have been on a roll since they beat Kennesaw State in week two of the season. Last Saturday, the Bearcats beat Tulsa 31-21.

The Bulls have not fared so lucky this season as they go into today's game with a 1-4 record. The team garnered their first win last weekend — beat East Carolina 48-28.

If the Bearcats win Saturday, coach Luke Fickell will tie Rick Minter for the most wins by any coach in the Bearcats program. Fickell sits with a 52-16 record with a 44-7 record over just the last four seasons.

Saturday's game marks Fickell's 69th game with the Bearcats. To compare Fickell's career with Minter, Minter garnered his 53 wins in 117 games over a more than 10 year career with the program.

A win Saturday would also create a new program-record for the Bearcats with a record 30-game home winning streak. That winning streak began during the last game in Fickell's debut season as head coach.

The potentially record-setting game for the Bearcats kicks off at 2:30 p.m. in Nippert Stadium.

