Jason Kelce selected for University of Cincinnati's 50th anniversary Hall of Fame class

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati football standout and NFL great Jason Kelce has been selected to be inducted into the university's Hall of Fame, UC Athletics announced Thursday.

Kelce is the final member of the James P. Kelly Athletics Hall of Fame's 50th anniversary class this fall.

Kelce joins the likes of legendary men's basketball coach Bob Huggins, track and field All-Americans Loretta Blaut and Wayne Mason, women's soccer record-setting goalkeeper Christy Hoffman, baseball career batting average leader Mike Kinnett and Kelce's UC and Philadelphia Eagles teammate Connor Barwin. Longtime UC athletic trainer Bob Mangine will also receive the Bob Goin Award for distinguished service.

Kelce was with the Bearcats from 2006-2010, first appearing as a walk-on linebacker and ending his Bearcats career as a three-year offensive line starter, earning All-BIG EAST honors twice. He helped lead the Bearcats to back-to-back conference championships, the 2008 Orange Bowl and the 2009 Sugar Bowl. During his UC career, Kelce played for head coaches Mark Dantonio, Brian Kelly and Butch Jones.

The 38-year-old found tremendous success in the NFL, playing with the Eagles from 2011 through his retirement in 2023. Kelce was named first-team All-Pro six times, was named to the Pro Bowl seven times and helped Philly win Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots. He also appeared in Super Bowl LVII in 2023, facing his brother Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, Kelce co-hosts the popular "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" podcast and is a member of ESPN's Monday Night Countdown pregame show. Kelce and his wife, Kylie, also host an annual Team 62 event for the Eagles Autism Foundation and have raised $3.69 million over six years.

The Hall of Fame Class of 2026 will be inducted Friday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Fifth Third Arena. The induction occurs the night before UC's 100th Homecoming football game against Texas Tech.

Season ticket holders, UCATS members and C-Club members will have an exclusive week-long window to purchase $25 tickets to the induction beginning Monday, Aug. 17. Eligible members will receive an email with a link to purchase tickets. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on Monday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. for $35. All ticket proceeds will benefit the Cincinnati Athletics' Impact Fund.