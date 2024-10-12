Fresh off a bye week, UC Bearcats look for win against UCF Knights in Big 12 matchup

ORLANDO, Fla. — It's a Saturday afternoon of Big 12 football.

The UC Bearcats (3-2) are on the road facing off with the UCF Knights (3-2) at FPC Mortgage Stadium. Saturday's game is being played despite the devastation Hurricane Milton brought to Florida this past week.

Cincinnati should be well rested after their bye week, which came after they fell to Texas Tech in their first Big 12 loss of the season. The Knights are on a two-game losing streak, having fallen to Colorado at home and the Florida Gators last week.

Cincinnati's offense, which has averaged more than 300 passing yards per game, will hope to capitalize off a struggling UCF defense. Bearcats QB Brendan Sorsby threw 426 yards and four touchdowns against Texas Tech — a game where Cincinnati was down on running backs. The Knights have had issues blitzing quarterbacks so far this season, having secured only three sacks through their five games.

Last season, UCF held off Cincinnati 28-26 in Nippert Stadium after the Bearcats failed to successfully convert a two-point conversion. The last time the Bearcats beat the Knights in "The Bounce House" was in 2020.

The Bearcats and Knights kickoff in FPC Mortgage Stadium at 3:30 p.m.

Follow along below: