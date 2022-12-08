Former UC QB Desmond Ridder named starter for Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA — Former University of Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder has been named the starter for the Atlanta Falcons, according to multiple reports and updated team depth charts.

Ridder, a rookie in the NFL this year, was drafted by the Falcons as the 74th overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft this year after he led the Bearcats to their first and only College Football Playoff appearance.

Ridder set all kinds of records at UC, starting all four years at the QB position during his time in Clifton. He had the third most wins by any quarterback in college football history, set the record for most touchdowns in AAC history and led the Bearcats in total yards all-time.

Marcus Mariota had been the starting QB for Atlanta this year through their 5-8 season so far. With two straight losses and a bye week upcoming, coaches decided to make the change. Ian Rapoport was first to report the news.

Atlanta is on its bye week, but when they return, they'll have a new starter. A third-rounder from Cincinnati, Desmond Ridder flashed in the preseason. Now, he'll have the opportunity do it in the regular season. https://t.co/Z0frh4L1yr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2022

The Falcons are still not out of the NFL playoff hunt, with the division leading Tampa Bay Bucs only at 6-6.

Ridder has been in the backup role throughout the 2022 season thus far, which many analysts celebrated because it gave him the time to settle in to the team's system and get used to the NFL before being thrown into the fire, something that has happened to many recent rookie QBs like Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson.

The Louisville-native Ridder will play his first NFL game against the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 18 at 1 p.m.