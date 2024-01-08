Former Ohio State tight end, Elder High School grad announces commitment to UC

CINCINNATI — Former Ohio State University tight end Joe Royer, an Elder High School graduate, announced Monday afternoon his commitment to the University of Cincinnati football program.

Royer made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) by simply saying "Home" with a graphic of him in a Bearcats uniform.

University of Cincinnati offensive lineman Luke Kandra, a former Elder teammate, wrote on X that it was just like old times with a photo of the two playing in a high school game.

"I'm just super excited that he is back and will help our offense tremendously," Kandra told WCPO.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, Royer just completed his fourth season with the Buckeyes' program. He played in six games in 2022, including the final four games of the season. He caught two passes for 10 yards with a long reception of nine years coming against Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Peach Bowl.

Royer was a member of the 2020 signing class and enrolled at Ohio State in June 2020.

He was a four-star player from ESPN while at Elder, rated the nation's No. 11 tight end prospect by 247 Sports.

Royer, a Division I first-team all-state selection as a senior, helped the Panthers reach the state final. He had 70 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior.