Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Cincinnati Sports

Actions

Curtis Jones scores 22 points in No. 10 Iowa State's 81-70 win over Cincinnati

UC Bearcats Iowa State
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Cincinnati guard Jizzle James (2) drives to the basket past Iowa State guard Keshon Gilbert (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
UC Bearcats Iowa State
Posted

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Backup guard Curtis Jones made all 12 of his free throws and scored 22 points to help No. 10 Iowa State beat Cincinnati 81-70 on Saturday for its 20th victory of the season.

Joshua Jefferson added 13 points and three steals for the Cyclones (20-5, 10-4 Big 12). Milan Momcilovic had 12 points, and Tamin Lipsey added 11. Lipsey made all three three of his attempts from the field, two of them 3-pointers, and had four steals.

Jizzle James matched his career high with 25 points for the Bearcats (15-10, 5-9). Day Day Thomas added 13.

Takeaways

Cincinnati: The Bearcats struggled to stay out of foul trouble. They were called for 23 personal fouls and three technical fouls, with two players fouling out.

Iowa State: The Cyclones outrebounded Cincinnati 37-19, with 12 coming off the offensive glass. Iowa State also held the Bearcats to their lowest rebounding total of the season.

Key moment

Iowa State had a 10-run midway through the second half to regain the lead.

Key stat

Iowa State overcame a season-high 18 turnovers.

Up next

Iowa State hosts Colorado on Tuesday night. Cincinnati is at West Virginia on Wednesday night.

More U.C. sports news:
Ryle alum with hearing loss defies odds as key player for Bearcats basketball

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer