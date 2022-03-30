Cincinnati's Quarterback battle takes center stage at spring practice

CINCINNATI (WCPO) — With quarterback Desmond Ridder on his way to the NFL Draft, somebody has big shoes to fill as Cincinnati's next starting quarterback.

One player in the running for that starting role will be sophomore Evan Prater, who graduated from Wyoming High School in Cincinnati.

He won Ohio's Mr. Football award as a senior at Wyoming.

The player challenging Prater is Ben Bryant, who spent three seasons with the Bearcats, before transferring away prior to last season.

He decided to transfer back to the program this year.

Bryant played last season at Eastern Michigan Univeristy, where he threw for 3,121 yards and 14 touchdowns. He ranked third in the Mid-American Conference for passing yards/game in 2021.

"They were very transparent with me and told me competition is going to bring the best out in both of us," said Prater. "Even if Ben didn't come back, it's not like something's just going to be given to you. You've got to earn everything.

Both quarterbacks are aware that it's an active competition for the starting role, but neither seems bitter about it.

"I think the coaches here are going to play the best man," said Bryant. "Whoever it is, me or Evan, we're going to do our best."

Cincinnati's spring football scrimmage is Saturday, April 9.

The first game of the 2022 regular season is on Sept. 3, on the road against Arkansas.