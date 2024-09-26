Cincinnati visits Texas Tech team on 5-game home winning streak in first meeting since '68 tie

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech takes a five-game home winning streak into its first Big 12 matchup against Cincinnati. Both teams are 3-1.

The Red Raiders are playing at home Saturday for the third week in a row, and opened conference play last week with a 30-22 win over Arizona State. Cincinnati is coming off a 34-0 win over Houston. Cincinnati's Corey Kiner is seventh in the Big 12 with 101 yards rushing per game, and the Bearcats average 197.5 a game. Texas Tech held Arizona State to 94 yards rushing, well below its 229 average going into last week's game.

KEY MATCHUP

Corey Kiner and Cincinnati's rushing game will face an improving Texas Tech defense. Kiner is seventh in the Big 12 with 101 yards rushing per game, and the Bearcats average 197.5 a game.

Arizona State was held by Tech last week to 94 yards rushing, well below its 229 average going into the game. The Red Raiders have allowed 229 yards rushing total in their past two games since Washington State piled up 301 against them.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nose tackle Dontay Corleone has 15 tackles and a sack for the Bearcats, who have allowed fewer yards in each successive game since his return after missing the season opener.

Texas Tech's Behren Morton is 9-2 as the starting quarterback for the Red Raiders. He has thrown a Big 12-best 12 touchdowns with only two interceptions while averaging 293.8 yards passing per game.

FACTS & FIGURES

The only previous meeting was a 10-10 tie in the 1968 season opener.

Texas Tech (487.5 yards per game) and Cincinnati (467.5) rank 2-3 in the Big 12 in total offense. Indiana transfer QB Brendan Sorsby has eight TDs without an interception in his 118 pass attempts for the Bearcats.

The Red Raiders are 13-3 at home under third-year coach Joey McGuire.