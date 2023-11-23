Watch Now
Cincinnati demolishes Georgia Tech behind sharp-shooter Lakhin's 15 points in 89-54 win

Ron Jenkins/AP
Cincinnati head coach Wes Miller calls a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Posted at 10:07 PM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 22:07:51-05

CINCINNATI — Viktor Lakhin scored 15 points and John Newman III scored 12 points and Cincinnati routed Georgia Tech 89-54 on Wednesday night.

Offensively, Lakhin never stepped inside the 3-point line, shooting 5 of 6 from distance. CJ Fredrick scored 11 points for the Bearcats (5-0), who began turning what was a competitive matchup through most of the first half into a beatdown starting just before halftime.

Georgia Tech's Baye Ndongo made 1 of 2 foul shots with 2:43 left before halftime to bring the Yellow Jackets within 32-27. Cincinnati countered when Simas Lukosius made a 3-pointer 14 seconds later, and from there, the Bearcats outscored Georgia Tech 23-8 over the next 7:30. Cincinnati led 40-32 at halftime and extended its lead to 58-35 after CJ Fredrick's 3 with 15:13 left. Fredrick made another 3 less than 2 minutes later and the Bearcats led 67-37.

Koawacie Reeves scored 14 points and Miles Kelly 12 for Georgia Tech (2-2).

The game also marked Aziz Bandaogo's first appearance for the Bearcats. On his first defensive set, he blocked a shot. Soon after, he dunked an alley-oop.

Cincinnati got its ninth straight win over an ACC opponent, a streak that began against Maryland in Maui (2009).

