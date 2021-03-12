Menu

Watch
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Cincinnati Sports

Actions

Cincinnati beats SMU 74-71 in AAC tourney

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Eric Christian Smith/AP
Cincinnati head coach John Brannen walks the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Cincinnati Houston Basketball
Posted at 6:51 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 18:51:26-05

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jeremiah Davenport scored 19 points with five 3-pointers and seven rebounds, and Cincinnati held off SMU for a 74-71 win in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday.

Cincinnati (11-10) will face top-seeded Wichita State (16-4) in the semifinals on Saturday.

Keith Williams had 14 points and six assists for Cincinnati (11-10). Mike Saunders Jr. added 12 points and six rebounds, and Mika Adams-Woods had 10 points.

Kendric Davis scored a career-high 35 points for the Mustangs (11-5). Ethan Chargois grabbed 12 rebounds and Tyson Jolly had six.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Stream local news anytime!