Bearcats ready to host undefeated Indiana at Nippert Stadium

CINCINNATI — Nippert Stadium is expected to be rocking Saturday as UC hosts undefeated Indiana.

Cincinnati is hoping for its third straight win, while the Hoosiers are looking to keep their perfect record intact. The Bearcats went into Bloomington last season and took down IU, but this year's squads look a little different.

"This is a 3-0 football team that you don't get a whole lot of these guys to come into your stadium at times, so it's a big deal," head coach Luke Fickell said. "It's a big deal for us. I'm sure it'll a big deal for them because obviously last year, in their house, it didn't go the way they wanted it to ... if I was them, I'd have this one circled."

UC players said they know they not only have to match last year's intensity, but bring it up another notch Saturday.

"Obviously, (they're) coming back for vengeance and coming off a 3-0 start, they're coming in with some oomph to them," nose tackle Jowon Briggs said. "I feel like it's going to be important for us to start fast, place aggressive ... and just really have a good showing out there in the Nip."

The nationally-televised game has been sold out for weeks. UC is expecting 37,000 people at Nippert. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

