After a disappointing debut season in the Big 12, Cincinnati is looking for a better showing in 2024

CINCINNATI — One year in the Big 12 — and only one conference win to show for it.

The Cincinnati Bearcats' first season after moving from the American Athletic Conference was a disappointment. In 2023, the Bearcats finished 3-9 and just 1-8 in Big 12 games. That included an 0-5 record at home and four losses by 20 points or more.

Even after winning their first Big 12 game at Houston, the Bearcats lost the last two games by a combined score of 91-37.

“Learned a lot last year,” coach Scott Satterfield said. "Went through obviously a difficult season for us, our first year in the Big 12. Looking forward to the second year.”

The addition of four new teams makes the Big 12 a 16-team conference this season, so it’s not going to get easier for the Bearcats. Satterfield hopes a rigorous off-season training program will pay dividends.

“We implemented an offseason program, was the most difficult program offseason that I’ve seen and been through, and our players will attest to that," Satterfield. "Hopefully that translates to more success on the field.”

In need of points

Offensive coordinator Brad Glenn said the emphasis will be on generating more explosive plays and converting in the red zone. The Bearcats ranked 109th in the country in red zone scoring percentage last season.

“We averaged 23, 24 points per game last season. In the Big 12, that won’t get the job done," Glenn said. “We have to be efficient and get the ball in the end zone.”

The good news

The Bearcats are returning their entire offensive line, running back Corey Kiner and wide receiver Xzavier Henderson. Kiner is coming off a 1,047-yard season (5.5 yards per carry). Henderson, in his first season with the Bearcats after transferring from Florida, caught 58 passes for 782 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bearcats finished sixth in the country with an average of 217.1 rushing yards per game, one of four Big 12 teams to finish in the top 10 nationally in rushing.

New quarterback

Brendan Sorsby, a transfer from Indiana, on Thursday was named the starting quarterback for the Aug. 31 opener against Towson. The Bearcats also have four-star freshman Samaj Jones and third-year player Brady Lichtenberg.

Trainer's room

Star defensive tackle Dontay Corleone is still working to recover from blood clots in his lungs discovered last month. Satterfield said he is “optimistic” Corleone will be able to play again. Satterfield said edge rusher Mikah Coleman, an Eastern Michigan transfer, is out for the season with a lower-body injury.

The schedule

The Bearcats open against Towson at home Aug. 31. Cincinnati avoids four of the top five teams in the Big 12 preseason media poll. Five Big 12 opponents were not on the 2023 schedule. Key games include at Texas Tech on Sept. 28; at Colorado Oct. 26; at Iowa State Nov. 16; vs. TCU Nov. 30.